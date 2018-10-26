Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Coming off bench Friday
Ibaka will come off the bench Friday against the Mavericks, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Coach Nick Nurses continues to tinker with the starting five based on matchup. Ibaka has seen at least 24 minutes in each of the Raptors' first five games so far regardless of his presence, or lack thereof, in the starting lineup.
