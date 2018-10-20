Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Coming off bench Saturday
Ibaka will come off the bench Saturday against the Wizards, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Kawhi Leonard (rest) being out has caused coach Nick Nurse to alter the starting lineup, and Ibaka will come off the bench as a result. Through two games, he's averaging 15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 30.5 minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Pops for 21 in win over Celtics•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Will start Friday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Strong defensive effort in win over Cavs•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Resting Thursday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Starting at center Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...