Ibaka will come off the bench Saturday against the Wizards, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Kawhi Leonard (rest) being out has caused coach Nick Nurse to alter the starting lineup, and Ibaka will come off the bench as a result. Through two games, he's averaging 15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 30.5 minutes.