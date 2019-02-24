Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Coming off bench Sunday
Ibaka is not listed in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Magic, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Marc Gasol will enter the starting five for the first time since being acquired from the Grizzlies in early February, sending Ibaka to the bench. Ibaka has showed no signs of slowing down as he is averaging 14.0 points, 13.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 29.3 minutes since the trade. The Raptors may opt to be more fluid at center with Gasol settling in with his new team.
