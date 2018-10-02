Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Coming off bench Tuesday
Ibaka will come off the bench Tuesday against the Jazz.
Ibaka started the exhibition opener, but coach Nick Nurse will experiment with Jonas Valanciunas at center Tuesday. Ibaka averaged 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 27.6 minutes last season.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Starting role proves to be ineffective•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Rejoins starting lineup Monday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Ups production after move to bench Saturday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Pulled from starting five•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Turns in terrible Game 2 effort•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores three points in Game 3 loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.