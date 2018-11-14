Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Coming off bench Wednesday
Ibaka will come off the bench Wednesday against the Pistons, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Coach Nick Nurse continues to change his starting five based on matchup. Regardless of his status as a starter or bench player, Ibaka should hover around his average of 26.6 minutes per night.
