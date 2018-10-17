Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Coming off bench Wednesday
Ibaka will come off the bench for Wednesday's season opener against the Cavaliers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
This lineup may not be set in stone, but coach Nick Nurse is showing confidence in Pascal Siakam to start at power forward over Ibaka. Ibaka will probably still pick up a significant amount of run at backup center.
