Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Contributes 13 points in victory
Ibaka managed 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one block across 33 minutes in Saturday's 115-109 loss to the Timberwolves.
Ibaka played his customary complementary role on a night when the backcourt duo of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan combined for 41 shot attempts and 60 points. The veteran big man was the only other double-digit scorer on the starting five for Toronto, and his performance was a welcome bounce-back from a pair of games in which he'd put up single-digit shot attempts and point totals. Ibaka continues to serve as a solid mid-tier option at forward across all formats due to his serviceable scoring, rebounding and block numbers, although his usage will take the occasional dip due to the sizable offensive role of his aforementioned teammates.
