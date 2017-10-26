Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Contributes 15 points in loss

Ibaka tallied 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two blocks across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 117-112 loss to the Warriors.

Ibaka shifted over to center with both Jonas Valanciunas and Lucas Nogueira out with ankle injuries and turned in his third straight double-digit scoring effort in the process. The veteran big man has started off the season supplying his typically solid scoring and rebounding numbers while averaging 25.5 minutes per contest. Additionally, despite a tough night from long distance Wednesday, the floor-stretching veteran is still carrying an impressive 40.0 percent success rate from three-point range through four games.