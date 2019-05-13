Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Crucial production in Game 7 win
Ibaka tallied 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, and three assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 92-90 victory over Philadelphia.
Ibaka had arguably his best game of the playoffs thus far, coming through at just the right time for the Raptors. Kawhi Leonard outscored the rest of the starters combined and so Ibaka's 17 points were invaluable in what was a low scoring Game 7. The Raptors will now move on to face an imposing Bucks outfit for the right to represent the East in the NBA Finals. Despite coming off the bench, Ibaka continues to be a key piece of the Raptors rotation and the hope will be that he can continue this sort of production moving forward after what had been a quiet post-season.
