Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Dominant in comfortable win
Ibaka had 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 117-97 victory over the Cavaliers.
Ibaka had his fourth 20-10 game in the last two weeks, continuing to thrive as the starting center. Over that period, he is inside the top-60 in standard leagues. The absence of Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Pascal Siakam (groin) has been a blessing for Ibaka and he has vaulted himself into must-roster territory. Until we get word on when the Raptors will start getting healthy bodies back, Ibaka should continue playing big minutes on a nightly basis.
