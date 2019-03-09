Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-double, five blocks in win

Ibaka went for 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, five blocks, one assist, and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 127-104 win over the Pelicans.

Ibaka came off the bench behind Marc Gasol but earned six more minutes and made the much bigger dent in the box score. Moreover, Ibaka matched his season high in blocks, swatting five for the second straight contest. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Ibaka continues to be a consistent factor on both ends of the court.