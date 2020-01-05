Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-double in win

Ibaka had 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3PT, 4-5 FT) and 12 rebounds in Saturday's win over the Nets.

Ibaka led the way for the Toronto frontcourt, notching his fifth consecutive double-double as he continues to see increased minutes in the absence of Marc Gasol. Over those last five contests, Ibaka is averaging 18.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.2 made threes.