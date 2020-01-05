Play

Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-double in win

Ibaka had 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3PT, 4-5 FT) and 12 rebounds in Saturday's win over the Nets.

Ibaka led the way for the Toronto frontcourt, notching his fifth consecutive double-double as he continues to see increased minutes in the absence of Marc Gasol. Over those last five contests, Ibaka is averaging 18.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.2 made threes.

More News
Our Latest Stories