Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-double off bench
Ibaka scored 11 points (3-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 14 rebounds and an assist in 19 minutes off the bench during Monday's 93-92 win over the Bulls.
He has trouble finding his shot, but Ibaka still recorded his first double-double in five games since returning to the court from an ankle injury. In fact, it was the veteran big's first double-double of the season, as he was having an erratic start to the campaign even before he got hurt. Ibaka racked up 22 double-doubles in 74 games last season, so expect him to become a more consistent presence on the glass once he's back in rhythm.
