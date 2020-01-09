Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-double streak at seven

Ibaka scored 23 points (10-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 112-110 overtime win over the Hornets.

The veteran big tied Terence Davis for the team lead in scoring on the night while delivering his seventh straight double-double. With Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Pascal Siakam (groin) both lacking official timetables for their returns, Ibaka will continue shouldering a heavy workload in the Raptors' frontcourt, with the consistent fantasy value to match.