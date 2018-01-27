Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles Friday
Ibaka registered 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one block across 30 minutes in Friday's 97-93 loss to the Jazz.
It was an inefficient night for Ibaka, who didn't do all that much with his minutes on Friday. Although he still posted a double-double, his offense was far from pretty, and for someone who usually maintains a solid percentage from the floor, Ibaka failed to do so Friday, going just 20 percent from downtown.
