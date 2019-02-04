Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in easy win
Ibaka totaled 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), and 12 rebounds in 22 minutes during Sunday's 121-103 victory over the Clippers.
Ibaka has his sixth straight double-double Sunday but was unable to round his line out with any peripheral contributions. Ibaka continues to have a nice bounce-back season, however, Jonas Valanciunas is nearing a return which could slow things for Ibaka.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Makes mark defensively in loss•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores team-high 23 points•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Back-to-back 20-point outings•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Just misses double-double in win•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...