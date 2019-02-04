Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in easy win

Ibaka totaled 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), and 12 rebounds in 22 minutes during Sunday's 121-103 victory over the Clippers.

Ibaka has his sixth straight double-double Sunday but was unable to round his line out with any peripheral contributions. Ibaka continues to have a nice bounce-back season, however, Jonas Valanciunas is nearing a return which could slow things for Ibaka.