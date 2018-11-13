Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in loss
Ibaka scored 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out two assists in 26 minutes during Monday's loss to the Pelicans
Ibaka tied his season-high for rebounds in his third double-double of his past five games. The addition of Kawhi Leonard and coach Nick Nurse seem to have boosted Ibaka as he is having his best season since he left Oklahoma City. The veteran big man is averaging a career-high 17.9 points to go along with 7.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 assist per game on the season and is an excellent mid-tier fantasy option going forward.
