Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in loss
Ibaka finished with 22 points (10-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and 10 rebounds in 33 minutes Wednesday against Boston.
Ibaka's scored in double-figures in each of his past seven games, and has grabbed 6.25 rebounds per game over that span. The veteran center's having a fantastic season, scoring at a career-best clip of 15.9 points per game, while maintaining a strong defensive presence with his 1.4 blocks per contest.
