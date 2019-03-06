Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in loss
Ibaka produced 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, five blocks and two assists over 30 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Rockets on Tuesday.
Ibaka got the nod over Marc Gasol in Tuesday's loss, and he turned his 30 minutes into a big double-double. These types of nights can be expected when Ibaka starts, but he's part of a rotating committee in the frontcourt, limiting his consistency from game to game.
