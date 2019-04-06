Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in loss
Ibaka contributed 20 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 21 minutes during Friday's loss to the Hornets.
Ibaka was outstanding, grabbing his second-straight double-double in just 21 minutes of run. The veteran center's been absolutely on fire to end the season. Ibaka's scored in double-figures in each of his past eight games and has three 20-plus point performances and four double-doubles over that span. Ibaka's per minute efficiency has been especially impressive as he's topped out at 28 minutes and averaged 22.2 during his run.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Grabs double-double off bench•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in spot start•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Starting next to Gasol•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in win•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 16 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 10 points in 18 minutes•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...