Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in loss

Ibaka contributed 20 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 21 minutes during Friday's loss to the Hornets.

Ibaka was outstanding, grabbing his second-straight double-double in just 21 minutes of run. The veteran center's been absolutely on fire to end the season. Ibaka's scored in double-figures in each of his past eight games and has three 20-plus point performances and four double-doubles over that span. Ibaka's per minute efficiency has been especially impressive as he's topped out at 28 minutes and averaged 22.2 during his run.