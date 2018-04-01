Ibaka had 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 110-99 loss to the Celtics.

Ibaka recorded just his seventh double-double of the season in Saturday's losing effort, while also adding one blocked shot. He has had stretches of impressive play this season but on the whole, has been underwhelming. He has managed to compile a total of eight blocks over his last four games which is something for owners to keep an eye on. In his current role, he is fine to own in standard leagues but offers little upside outside of mediocre scoring with some rebounds and blocks.