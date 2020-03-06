Play

Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in return

Ibaka chipped in with 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 121-113 win at Golden State.

Ibaka was dealing with a knee issue that forced him to miss three straight games, but that didn't seem to bother him as he posted his 17th double-double of the season. Ibaka has become a regular scoring source for the Raptors since moving to the starting unit in late January, and he's averaging 18.5 points per game in his last 11 starts.

