Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in spot start
Ibaka finished with 23 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 124-101 victory over the Bulls.
Ibaka moved into the starting lineup alongside Marc Gasol, the first time the two have shared the court to begin a game. Both players were effective with Ibaka having the slightly better night, ending with 23 points and 12 rebounds. The Raptors are basically locked into the second seed and could make a number of rotational changes down the stretch. Ibaka has been struggling coming off the bench behind Gasol but perhaps he could have solid enough value down the stretch to warrant a regular spot in a competitive league.
