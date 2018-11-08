Ibaka produced 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds and three blocks across 28 minutes in the Raptors' 114-105 win over the Kings on Wednesday.

It was Ibaka's turn to draw the start at center Wednesday, and has usually been the case, he thrived with the opportunity. The veteran has taken well to playing at the five, averaging a career-high 17.7 points on a career-best 51.4 percent shooting while also posting his best rebounding average (7.9) since the 2013-14 season. Moreover, it's worth noting that both of the 29-year-old's double-doubles on the season have come within the last three games.