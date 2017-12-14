Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in Wednesday's win

Ibaka provided 21 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 win over the Suns.

The veteran big man has now scored at least 20 points in three of his past four contests, and his double-double was his first of the campaign. Ibaka has been enjoying an excellent December thus far after an uneven November, as he's averaging 18.8 points (on 57.9 percent shooting, including 58.1 percent from three-point range), 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in his first six contests of the month. Particularly on nights like Wednesday where Kyle Lowry's shot is off, Ibaka serves as a particularly valued source of offense.