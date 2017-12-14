Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in Wednesday's win
Ibaka provided 21 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 win over the Suns.
The veteran big man has now scored at least 20 points in three of his past four contests, and his double-double was his first of the campaign. Ibaka has been enjoying an excellent December thus far after an uneven November, as he's averaging 18.8 points (on 57.9 percent shooting, including 58.1 percent from three-point range), 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in his first six contests of the month. Particularly on nights like Wednesday where Kyle Lowry's shot is off, Ibaka serves as a particularly valued source of offense.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Another solid effort in loss•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 21 points in victory•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Finds range from outside Friday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores nine points in return•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Will play Sunday vs. Wizards•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Questionable Sunday•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.