Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in win

Ibaka totaled 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 24 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Knicks on Thursday.

Ibaka and starter Marc Gasol split minutes pretty evenly in Thursday's win, though Ibaka had the better overall performance with his double-double. When Gasol and Ibaka are healthy, they form part of a dominant frontcourt, though sharing the floor caps the upside of both players.