Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in win
Ibaka totaled 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 24 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Knicks on Thursday.
Ibaka and starter Marc Gasol split minutes pretty evenly in Thursday's win, though Ibaka had the better overall performance with his double-double. When Gasol and Ibaka are healthy, they form part of a dominant frontcourt, though sharing the floor caps the upside of both players.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 16 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 10 points in 18 minutes•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Limited production in return•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Suspension ends•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Issued three-game suspension•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Ejected for fighting•
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.