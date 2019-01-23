Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles Tuesday
Ibaka registered 15 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 120-105 win over the Kings.
Ibaka didn't need to play as much in this one as he normally does, but he still found a way to collect a double-double before departing the game. While the shooting was troubling Tuesday, Ibaka is usually efficient with the ball, and more blocks will come defensively.
