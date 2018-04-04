Ibaka recorded 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 112-106 loss to the Cavaliers.

Ibaka has now posted consecutive double-doubles, not to mention he has posted double-digit point totals in each of the last five games, shooting worse than 50 percent just once over that span. He is peaking at the right time this season as his consistent play and defense will be vital for the Raptors in the postseason.