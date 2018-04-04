Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles Tuesday
Ibaka recorded 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 112-106 loss to the Cavaliers.
Ibaka has now posted consecutive double-doubles, not to mention he has posted double-digit point totals in each of the last five games, shooting worse than 50 percent just once over that span. He is peaking at the right time this season as his consistent play and defense will be vital for the Raptors in the postseason.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Posts 13 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Picks up rare double-double in win•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Flirts with double-double Sunday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Nears double-double in limited run•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores team-high 20 points Wednesday•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...