Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Doubtful for Friday
Ibaka (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Magic.
Ibaka has missed nine straight games with a right ankle sprain, and it appears unlikely that he will make his return Friday. If he's unable to play Friday, his next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Jazz.
