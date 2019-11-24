Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Doubtful for Monday

The Raptors list Ibaka (ankle) as doubtful for Monday's game against the 76ers.

Ibaka is inching closer to a return from a sprained right ankle, but unless he shows significant progress at morning shootaround Monday, he'll likely be ruled out for an eighth straight game. The big man's ongoing absence has cleared a spot in the rotation for Chris Boucher, who has filled in admirably as the backup to starting center Marc Gasol.