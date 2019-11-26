Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Doubtful for Wednesday
Ibaka (ankle) isn't expected to play Wednesday against New York.
This update isn't all that shocking, especially after the team confirmed that Ibaka was unable to practice Tuesday. Assuming the big man is ultimately ruled out, his next chance to return will come Friday in Orlando.
