Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Downgraded to doubtful
Ibaka (knee) has been downgraded to doubtful ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Suns.
Ibaka is on pace to miss a third game in a row for the Raptors due to right knee soreness. Assuming he's out again, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson should draw another start at the five.
