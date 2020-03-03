Play

Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Downgraded to doubtful

Ibaka (knee) has been downgraded to doubtful ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Suns.

Ibaka is on pace to miss a third game in a row for the Raptors due to right knee soreness. Assuming he's out again, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson should draw another start at the five.

