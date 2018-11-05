Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Draws start Sunday
Ibaka is in the starting five for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas have been battling each other for a spot in the starting lineup, and it's Ibaka who gets the call Sunday night in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old is averaging 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across 27.6 minutes so far this year (nine games).
