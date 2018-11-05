Ibaka is in the starting five for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas have been battling each other for a spot in the starting lineup, and it's Ibaka who gets the call Sunday night in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old is averaging 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across 27.6 minutes so far this year (nine games).