Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Drills five threes against 76ers

Ibaka finished with 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 25 minutes during Saturday's 128-94 win over the 76ers.

Ibaka has yet to see over 25 minutes through two games this season, as both have been blowouts in favor of Toronto. He's been hot from three, though, going 7-of-13 from beyond the arc. When the games get closer, he'll probably trend closer to the 30.7 minutes per game he saw last season.