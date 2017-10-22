Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Drills five threes against 76ers
Ibaka finished with 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 25 minutes during Saturday's 128-94 win over the 76ers.
Ibaka has yet to see over 25 minutes through two games this season, as both have been blowouts in favor of Toronto. He's been hot from three, though, going 7-of-13 from beyond the arc. When the games get closer, he'll probably trend closer to the 30.7 minutes per game he saw last season.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Plays just 24 minutes Thursday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Struggles from deep Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Will sign three-year extension with Raptors•
-
Serge Ibaka: Set for free agency•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores team-high 23 in Game 4 loss•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Cleans glass Thursday vs. Bucks•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....