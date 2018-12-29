Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Drops 17 points Friday
Ibaka collected 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, four blocks and three assists across 32 minutes in Friday's 116-87 loss to the Magic.
Ibaka was the predominant force in the paint for the Raptors Friday night, flirting with a double-double while tying his season-high for blocks in a contest. He had no answer for Nikola Vucevic on defense though, leading to a blowout loss that the Raptors hope to correct going forward.
