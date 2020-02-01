Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Drops 21 in Friday's win

Ibaka scored 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt) while adding six rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 105-92 win over the Pistons.

As expected, Ibaka had another productive night with Marc Gasol (hamstring) sidelined. With the All-Star break looming, it seems unlikely the Raptors will rush Gasol back into action Sunday against the Bulls even if he shows improvement, so look for Ibaka to make at least one more start.