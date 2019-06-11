Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Effective off bench once again
Ibaka totaled 15 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 17 minutes during the Raptors' 106-105 loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.
Ibaka paced the second unit in scoring once again with another highly efficient shooting performance. The big man has drained 14 of 20 attempts combined over the last two games, leading to consecutive double-digit point tallies. The one caveat is that Ibaka has run into foul trouble in both contests despite playing a modest amount of minutes. However, he'll naturally be relied on for his contributions on both ends of the floor as the Raptors take another shot at clinching their first NBA title in Thursday's Game 6.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Tremendous in stirring Game 4 victory•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Comes alive with big double-double•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Crucial production in Game 7 win•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Fouls out of Thursday's Game 6 loss•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Returns to Game 5 with stitches•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Strong all-around performance•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...