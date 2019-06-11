Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Effective off bench once again

Ibaka totaled 15 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 17 minutes during the Raptors' 106-105 loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

Ibaka paced the second unit in scoring once again with another highly efficient shooting performance. The big man has drained 14 of 20 attempts combined over the last two games, leading to consecutive double-digit point tallies. The one caveat is that Ibaka has run into foul trouble in both contests despite playing a modest amount of minutes. However, he'll naturally be relied on for his contributions on both ends of the floor as the Raptors take another shot at clinching their first NBA title in Thursday's Game 6.