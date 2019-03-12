Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Ejected for fighting

Ibaka was ejected from Monday's game against the Cavaliers after getting involved in an altercation with Marquese Chriss, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports. Both players were ejected as a result.

Ibaka could be facing a suspension following the incident, as punches were thrown. His night will end after registering eight points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and one block over 17 minutes.