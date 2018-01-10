Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Ejected Tuesday, could face suspension
Ibaka was ejected in the third quarter of Tuesday's 90-89 loss to the Heat after receiving a pair of technical fouls for exchanging punches with Miami's James Johnson. He finished the night with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and two blocks across 22 minutes.
The ejection was the fifth of Ibaka's career and could have additional repercussions, given that both players engaged in more than minor pushing and shoving. Since the Heat are back in action Wednesday against the Pacers, expect the league office to announce any punishment -- whether it be a fine, suspension or both -- for Johnson and Ibaka prior to that contest. If Ibaka is forced to miss at least one game for his actions, second-unit players like Pascal Siakam, Norman Powell and Lucas Nogueira could pick up more run.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Puts up team-high 21 points Friday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Swats aside three in Wednesday's win•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Expected to be available Monday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Suspended Friday vs. Atlanta•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 17 points Saturday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 24 points in return•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start