Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Ejected Tuesday, could face suspension

Ibaka was ejected in the third quarter of Tuesday's 90-89 loss to the Heat after receiving a pair of technical fouls for exchanging punches with Miami's James Johnson. He finished the night with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and two blocks across 22 minutes.

The ejection was the fifth of Ibaka's career and could have additional repercussions, given that both players engaged in more than minor pushing and shoving. Since the Heat are back in action Wednesday against the Pacers, expect the league office to announce any punishment -- whether it be a fine, suspension or both -- for Johnson and Ibaka prior to that contest. If Ibaka is forced to miss at least one game for his actions, second-unit players like Pascal Siakam, Norman Powell and Lucas Nogueira could pick up more run.