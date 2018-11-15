Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Expected to return Friday
Ibaka (knee) is expected to play in Friday's game against the Celtics, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Ibaka missed Wednesday's game against the Pistons with a sore right knee, but it seems as though it will just be a one-game absence. It was initially reported that Ibaka was going to come off the bench prior to being ruled out, so it's uncertain if he will start or come off the bench in his return. An official ruling regarding his status will come out closer to Friday's game, but for now, all signs are pointing to Ibaka playing.
