Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Fails to practice

Ibaka (ankle) was held out of Tuesday's practice, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Ibaka has been out of commission since Nov. 8 due to a right ankle injury, and while he appeared to be nearing a return to action, he still hasn't been able to practice. Head coach Nick Nurse is optimistic that the big man will be able to get back on the floor over the weekend, but he'll need to prove his health by practicing first.