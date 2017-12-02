Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Finds range from outside Friday
Ibaka scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds and two blocks in 25 minutes during Friday's 120-115 win over the Pacers.
It was his best scoring night since Nov. 9, and Ibaka's performance from beyond the arc ended a rough 1-for-17 stretch from three-point range over his last five games. He's remained a solid defensive presence for the Raptors, however, recording at least one block for the 10th straight game.
