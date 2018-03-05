Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Flirts with double-double Sunday
Ibaka produced 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 30 minutes in Sunday's 103-98 win over the Hornets.
Ibaka has now connected on 11 threes over his last six contests as his newfound range has helped increase his point production from the power forward position. His rebounding has been lackluster this season, but Ibaka still serves as a great swat man as well as scorer for the Raptors.
