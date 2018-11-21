Ibaka totaled 14 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 93-91 win over the Magic.

After recording four rebounds in each of his two previous games, Ibaka put up a stronger showing on the boards, nearly hitting the double-digit threshold in his run. He had averaged 8.4 rebounds per game before he sat out one game with a knee injury, so Tuesday's stat line suggests he is progressing back to his pre-injury form on the court.