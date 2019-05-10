Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Fouls out of Thursday's Game 6 loss

Ibaka had nine points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one block in 22 minutes during Thursday's 112-101 Game 6 loss to the 76ers.

Ibaka finished with more field goal attempts than points and fouled out despite seeing fairly limited minutes once again. His inability to slow down Joel Embiid has led to Marc Gasol receiving most of the playing time at center. However, Ibaka has found himself occupying the power forward spot at times, as the Raptors have tried to limit Philadelphia's size advantage. Regardless, Ibaka has been held to single digits in scoring in four of six games here in the second round, and he has exceeded 22 minutes just once.

