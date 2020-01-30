Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Gets start Thursday
Ibaka will start at center Thursday against the Cavaliers, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
Ibaka will step into the starting five Thursday in Cleveland with Marc Gasol unavailable due to a hamstring injury. Across 14 starts this season, Ibaka is averaging 17.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 31.6 minutes.
