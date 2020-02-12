Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Good to go Wednesday
Ibaka (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Ibaka will play through an illness Wednesday that forced him to miss Monday's win over the Timberwolves. Across his past six appearances (all starts), he's averaged 21.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 32.0 minutes.
