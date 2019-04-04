Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Grabs double-double off bench
Ibaka scored 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 24 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 115-105 win over the Nets.
The Nets went very small in the second half in an effort to mount a comeback, and Ibaka took full advantage of the mismatches that presented at both ends of the court. He now has 21 double-doubles on the season -- his first time with 20 or more since 2013-14 -- and he's coming alive from three-point range at just the right time, going 9-for-15 from beyond the arc over the last five games.
