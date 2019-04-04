Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Grabs double-double off bench

Ibaka scored 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 24 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 115-105 win over the Nets.

The Nets went very small in the second half in an effort to mount a comeback, and Ibaka took full advantage of the mismatches that presented at both ends of the court. He now has 21 double-doubles on the season -- his first time with 20 or more since 2013-14 -- and he's coming alive from three-point range at just the right time, going 9-for-15 from beyond the arc over the last five games.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...