Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Hits 15 of 17 shots for career-high scoring haul
Ibaka tallied 34 points (15-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes in the Raptors' 121-107 win over the Lakers on Sunday.
Ibaka was back in the starting lineup and used his court time well, posting a career-high scoring tally. The veteran big man was instrumental in the Raptors jumping out to an astounding 42-17 first-quarter lead, and he continued offering stellar production throughout the contest. He didn't miss a shot until the 5:16 mark of the third quarter, becoming the first player to hit his first 14 shots since Shaquille O'Neal accomplished the feat in February 2006. It marked the second 30-point effort for Ibaka this season, both of which have come within the last four games. The performance also marked the 29-year-old's first double-double of the season. As spectacular as his night was, Ibaka's scoring production is naturally well below Sunday's in most contests, but he's still averaging a career-high 18.1 points on his best shooting percentage (56.8) since the 2012-13 season.
