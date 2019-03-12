Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Issued three-game suspension
Ibaka has been given a three-game suspension by the NBA for his role in an altercation during Monday's loss to the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Ibaka could be seen grabbing the neck of Marquese Chriss before punches were thrown and the two had to be separated. Ibaka's absence over the next three contests robs Toronto of one of its two centers, and Marc Gasol should see extra run as a result. Chris Boucher could also see some backup minutes. Ibaka will be eligible to return next Wednesday against the Thunder.
